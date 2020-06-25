Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

9638 Arcadia Creek Available 05/01/19 Coming Soon - Wonderful Remodeled 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Creekside - A wonderful home located in the San Antonio Creekside neighborhood.

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has had a modern update with a new laminate wood floor, new paint and a new roof. Home features nice sized rooms, walk in closets and open living area. A large backyard provides plenty of room for entertaining and outdoor activities.



Please call us at 210-503-8000 to schedule a viewing, or visit www.keyrentersanantonio.com for more information or to apply.



