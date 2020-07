Amenities

Stunning Home in Model home condition**Home is fully furnished**Had been purposed as Air BnB**Makes a great option for housing needed while having a Home Built**Willing to Lease for 3 to 12 month term**4 Big Bedrooms**3 Full Baths**Sparkling In ground pool**Rent includes weekly Pool Service at Landlord expense**Flexible floor plan with Office/Study and Upstairs loft area**Highly rated Northside ISD schools**Schedule your viewing today!!!