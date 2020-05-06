9542 Summerbrook, San Antonio, TX 78254 Braun's Farm
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 story is conveniently close to shopping, entertainment and nightlife. Only minutes from 1604 and 10 or 151. Plenty of restaurants to choose from and in the middle of the highly desired Northside school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9542 SUMMERBROOK have any available units?
9542 SUMMERBROOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.