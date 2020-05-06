All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9542 SUMMERBROOK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9542 SUMMERBROOK
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

9542 SUMMERBROOK

9542 Summerbrook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Braun's Farm
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9542 Summerbrook, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 story is conveniently close to shopping, entertainment and nightlife. Only minutes from 1604 and 10 or 151. Plenty of restaurants to choose from and in the middle of the highly desired Northside school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9542 SUMMERBROOK have any available units?
9542 SUMMERBROOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9542 SUMMERBROOK currently offering any rent specials?
9542 SUMMERBROOK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9542 SUMMERBROOK pet-friendly?
No, 9542 SUMMERBROOK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9542 SUMMERBROOK offer parking?
Yes, 9542 SUMMERBROOK offers parking.
Does 9542 SUMMERBROOK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9542 SUMMERBROOK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9542 SUMMERBROOK have a pool?
No, 9542 SUMMERBROOK does not have a pool.
Does 9542 SUMMERBROOK have accessible units?
No, 9542 SUMMERBROOK does not have accessible units.
Does 9542 SUMMERBROOK have units with dishwashers?
No, 9542 SUMMERBROOK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9542 SUMMERBROOK have units with air conditioning?
No, 9542 SUMMERBROOK does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio