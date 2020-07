Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This Gem in Northwest Crossing has been well taken care off, its cozy, homey and it is spacious. It has an open floor plan w/three living area's! The kitchen is open concept with granite counter tops a large island & a place for for morning breakfast with the family. Master bedroom is enormous with a sitting area. Mature and tall trees on the street and in the Backyard with an extended patio! Recently installed carpet, HVAC, and Roof. This beauty won't last, come and take a look!