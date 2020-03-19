950 Cheyenne Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath in Stone Oak - Champion Springs Neighborhood - Located off Stone Oak Parkway and Evans road, this beautiful Stucco one-story has 4 spacious bedrooms, grand size living areas with open plan into kitchen. Home features an AC equipped Florida room for indoor/outdoor relaxing and entertaining.

Main areas of house have ceramic tile with carpeted hallways and bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven and electric Stove and Oven.

Master Bedroom is nicely sized at 18x15, with a double vanity bathroom and extra large walk-in closet.

Home also 2 car garage. mature trees, and the 4th bedroom has double doors and cal also be used as a office or study.

A must see, will not last long.

