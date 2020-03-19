All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 950 Cheyenne Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
950 Cheyenne Creek
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

950 Cheyenne Creek

950 Cheyenne Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

950 Cheyenne Creek, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath in Stone Oak - Champion Springs Neighborhood - Located off Stone Oak Parkway and Evans road, this beautiful Stucco one-story has 4 spacious bedrooms, grand size living areas with open plan into kitchen. Home features an AC equipped Florida room for indoor/outdoor relaxing and entertaining.
Main areas of house have ceramic tile with carpeted hallways and bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven and electric Stove and Oven.
Master Bedroom is nicely sized at 18x15, with a double vanity bathroom and extra large walk-in closet.
Home also 2 car garage. mature trees, and the 4th bedroom has double doors and cal also be used as a office or study.
A must see, will not last long.
Please call us at 210-503-8000 or visit us at keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE4895300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Cheyenne Creek have any available units?
950 Cheyenne Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Cheyenne Creek have?
Some of 950 Cheyenne Creek's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Cheyenne Creek currently offering any rent specials?
950 Cheyenne Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Cheyenne Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Cheyenne Creek is pet friendly.
Does 950 Cheyenne Creek offer parking?
Yes, 950 Cheyenne Creek offers parking.
Does 950 Cheyenne Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Cheyenne Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Cheyenne Creek have a pool?
No, 950 Cheyenne Creek does not have a pool.
Does 950 Cheyenne Creek have accessible units?
No, 950 Cheyenne Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Cheyenne Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Cheyenne Creek has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio