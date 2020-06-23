All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9439 Sage Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9439 Sage Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9439 Sage Terrace

9439 Sage Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9439 Sage Terrace, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45bdb740da ----
*** LEASING SPECIALS -- PLEASE GIVE US A CALL!!! ***

This beautiful two story brick home is located off of Potranco Rd, minutes from Highway 151 and shopping areas. It is also housed within minutes of Sea World attraction park and Lackland AFB. It has a large living room area, dinning area and backyard. It features all bedrooms upstairs with a beautiful view over the large backyard. The master bedroom has two closet spaces, for excess storage. This property is absolutely breath-taking and will not last long, GIVE US A CALL! 210-787-3876 EXT.1!

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

A/C
Bedrooms Upstairs
Dine In Kitchen
Easy Commute To 151
Easy Commute To 410
Four Bedroom
Front Porch
Large Master Bedroom
Long Term Lease Available
Oversized Yard
Pets Allowed
Two Car Garage
Two Story
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9439 Sage Terrace have any available units?
9439 Sage Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9439 Sage Terrace have?
Some of 9439 Sage Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9439 Sage Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9439 Sage Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9439 Sage Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9439 Sage Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9439 Sage Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9439 Sage Terrace does offer parking.
Does 9439 Sage Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9439 Sage Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9439 Sage Terrace have a pool?
No, 9439 Sage Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9439 Sage Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9439 Sage Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9439 Sage Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9439 Sage Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio