9330 Valley Hedge, San Antonio, TX 78250 Great Northwest
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this fully, beautifully rehabbed home in this quaint cozy neighborhood. Brand new appliances and landscaping with in ground sprinkler system and the perfect size backyard for those fun family gatherings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9330 VALLEY HEDGE have any available units?
9330 VALLEY HEDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.