san jose
321 Apartments for rent in San Jose, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hutchins Palms in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
611 W HARDING BLVD
611 West Harding Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
650 sqft
Great Rental in the Harlandale School District. You will be close to shopping and major highways. This one will not last long!!!
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
321 Verne Steet, Unit #105, San Antonio, Texas 78221
321 Verne Street, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
500 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath apartment Ready for IMMEDIATE Move In! CALL (210) 849-2555 Nice updated 1 bdrm/1bath apartments in great location in San Antonio. Vinyl plank flooring. Pets ok with pet deposit and pet rent. Walking access to many businesses.
Results within 1 mile of San Jose
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11931 Pelican Pass
11931 Pelican Pass, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1924 sqft
Beautiful 4-Bed 3-Bath Home in Resort-like Neighborhood! - Location! This neighborhood features a Pool, Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Parks, Golf Course, Tennis Court, Jogging/Hiking/Biking Trails, and much more! This open concept layout offers an eat-in
Results within 5 miles of San Jose
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
68 Units Available
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$999
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,031
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1025 sqft
Your unparalleled living experience is waiting at MELA's luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
The Baldwin
239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1195 sqft
Upscale community in the heart of Downtown featuring a swimming pools, fitness center and pet park. Units have stainless appliances, plank flooring and tile backsplash in the kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1288 sqft
San Juan Square II Apartment Homes provide exceptional, affordable living experience for those wanting more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
946 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.**
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,043
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1151 sqft
A fantastic urban community in the heart of the downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site valet, yoga, dog park, pool and media room. A smoke-free community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Greenline Park's trails. On-site pool, game room and bocce ball court. Large patio area. Updated appliances with an urban-inspired style. High ceilings in smoke-free units. Business center and covered parking provided.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,068
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
21 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
49 Units Available
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
749 sqft
This property is near the City Base Landing shopping mall and Pickwell Park. Community amenities include a bilingual staff, swimming pool and playground. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
12 Units Available
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
971 sqft
Come experience the finest in San Antonio living at Brooks Townhomes. Our community is conveniently close to the Texas A&M campus, major highways, local shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
90 Units Available
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,093
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
29 Units Available
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This small community is a short drive from area freeways and is near area parks, shopping, and retail. Residents benefit from ample green space and on-site parking. A balcony or patio is provided. Spacious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
29 Units Available
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1150 sqft
Welcome Home to Anderson at Brooks!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,240
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1143 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in a historic neighborhood. Amenities include an on-site art gallery, gaming lawns and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown San Antonio in artistic Southtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$727
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Do you dream of having the perfect home? Well look no further. Discover Esperanza at Palo Alto Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1245 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
7 Units Available
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$599
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located 5 miles from Lackland and Kelly Air Force Bases, and just minutes away from IH-35, H-E-B, and Palo Alto College, you’ll love the convenience of calling Rio Springs home. Choose from our one or two bedroom floorplans in our peaceful community.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
22 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
