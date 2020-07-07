9215 RIDGE GROVE ST

Amenities
Move in 04/09/2019! Security Deposit $1595, Cleaning Deposit $300. Lovely home! Ceramic tile throughout. Carpet only in bedrooms. Neutral paint throughout the entire home. Kitchen with granite counter tops, back-splash, & cabinets. Large living areas & high ceilings with a gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom with full bath & double vanity. Bathrooms both have ceramic tile & granite counter tops. Backyard has covered patio W/ fan.
Min/Max Months: 12/36
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Island
Stove
Utility Room
Walk In Closet(S)