San Antonio, TX
9215 RIDGE GROVE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9215 RIDGE GROVE ST

9215 Ridge Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

9215 Ridge Grove Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/808f40a0ab ----
Move in 04/09/2019! Security Deposit $1595, Cleaning Deposit $300. Lovely home! Ceramic tile throughout. Carpet only in bedrooms. Neutral paint throughout the entire home. Kitchen with granite counter tops, back-splash, & cabinets. Large living areas & high ceilings with a gas fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom with full bath & double vanity. Bathrooms both have ceramic tile & granite counter tops. Backyard has covered patio W/ fan.

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Island
Stove
Utility Room
Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST have any available units?
9215 RIDGE GROVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST have?
Some of 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
9215 RIDGE GROVE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST pet-friendly?
No, 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST offer parking?
No, 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST does not offer parking.
Does 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST have a pool?
No, 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST does not have a pool.
Does 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST have accessible units?
No, 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9215 RIDGE GROVE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

