Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, two living areas, dining room, fireplace in huge family room, New paint and move in ready. Private lot with in-ground pool, covered patio and no neighbors behind the home. Home has central air but also has two wall mounted units if desired additional zoned control. Near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach. Convenient to Fort Sam and St Mary Hall