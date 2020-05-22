All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9102 VALLEY BND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9102 VALLEY BND
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM

9102 VALLEY BND

9102 Valley Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9102 Valley Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home on tree shaded lot in quiet well-kept Great Northwest neighborhood (https://greatnorthwest.nabrnetwork.com/). Home's been recently updated with with new paint, flooring, and cabinets. Highly desired Northside Independent School District and easy access to Loop 1604 for uncomplicated commute to Lackland AFB. Major retail shopping close by and access to city bus system. Security system, relatively spacious back yard, and stainless steel appliances! Come see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 VALLEY BND have any available units?
9102 VALLEY BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9102 VALLEY BND have?
Some of 9102 VALLEY BND's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 VALLEY BND currently offering any rent specials?
9102 VALLEY BND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 VALLEY BND pet-friendly?
No, 9102 VALLEY BND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9102 VALLEY BND offer parking?
Yes, 9102 VALLEY BND offers parking.
Does 9102 VALLEY BND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 VALLEY BND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 VALLEY BND have a pool?
No, 9102 VALLEY BND does not have a pool.
Does 9102 VALLEY BND have accessible units?
No, 9102 VALLEY BND does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 VALLEY BND have units with dishwashers?
No, 9102 VALLEY BND does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio