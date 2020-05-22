9102 VALLEY BND

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home on tree shaded lot in quiet well-kept Great Northwest neighborhood (https://greatnorthwest.nabrnetwork.com/). Home's been recently updated with with new paint, flooring, and cabinets. Highly desired Northside Independent School District and easy access to Loop 1604 for uncomplicated commute to Lackland AFB. Major retail shopping close by and access to city bus system. Security system, relatively spacious back yard, and stainless steel appliances! Come see this one!