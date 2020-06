Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely single story home in Culebra Crossing. Upgrades include custom earth tone paint colors, berber carpet, ceiling fans in all bedrooms plus the living room and two inch faux wood blinds. Additional changes include upgraded master bathroom cabinets and lighting. The master suite features a large walk-in closet. The kitchen has tons of cabinets, ample counter space plus a great center island, and large covered patio outside. NISD schools.