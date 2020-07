Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Beacon Hill - The home is located on a corner lot and includes two bedrooms with plenty of closet space, a large family room, and washer/dryer connections! Inside you're greeted by a large family room with tons of natural light and hardwood floors! The kitchen will include a refrigerator and stove/oven! Tenant is required to have renters insurance. Owner lives in 2nd home on the property and back yard is shared.



