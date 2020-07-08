All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:50 PM

9011 Laguna Falls

9011 Laguna Falls · No Longer Available
Location

9011 Laguna Falls, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
May move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. Spacious open floor plan great for entertaining. All bedrooms up with over sized master bedroom split from the secondary bedrooms. Master bath features a separate garden tub and walk in shower with dual vanities and large walk in closet. Game room upstairs perfect for additional living and entertaining space. The backyard features a large deck and private backyard. Close to shopping, highways, and schools. Home also has solar panels to save on energy costs, Tenants will be also responsible for an additional $232 monthly for the Solar Panels.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 Laguna Falls have any available units?
9011 Laguna Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 Laguna Falls have?
Some of 9011 Laguna Falls's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 Laguna Falls currently offering any rent specials?
9011 Laguna Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 Laguna Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, 9011 Laguna Falls is pet friendly.
Does 9011 Laguna Falls offer parking?
No, 9011 Laguna Falls does not offer parking.
Does 9011 Laguna Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 Laguna Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 Laguna Falls have a pool?
No, 9011 Laguna Falls does not have a pool.
Does 9011 Laguna Falls have accessible units?
No, 9011 Laguna Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 Laguna Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 9011 Laguna Falls does not have units with dishwashers.

