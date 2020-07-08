9011 Laguna Falls

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

May move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. Spacious open floor plan great for entertaining. All bedrooms up with over sized master bedroom split from the secondary bedrooms. Master bath features a separate garden tub and walk in shower with dual vanities and large walk in closet. Game room upstairs perfect for additional living and entertaining space. The backyard features a large deck and private backyard. Close to shopping, highways, and schools. Home also has solar panels to save on energy costs, Tenants will be also responsible for an additional $232 monthly for the Solar Panels.

