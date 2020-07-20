All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

9010 ARCH BRIDGE

9010 Arch Bridge · No Longer Available
Location

9010 Arch Bridge, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, study/family room, and 2 full baths comes with a great down stairs open floor plan, easy access to the Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, 1604, IH-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9010 ARCH BRIDGE have any available units?
9010 ARCH BRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9010 ARCH BRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
9010 ARCH BRIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 ARCH BRIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 9010 ARCH BRIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9010 ARCH BRIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 9010 ARCH BRIDGE offers parking.
Does 9010 ARCH BRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9010 ARCH BRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 ARCH BRIDGE have a pool?
No, 9010 ARCH BRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 9010 ARCH BRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 9010 ARCH BRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 9010 ARCH BRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9010 ARCH BRIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9010 ARCH BRIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9010 ARCH BRIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
