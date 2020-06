Amenities

The Mansion at Government Hill is a professional office building finish out clad in an 1884 era historic mansion which received a recent make over. Quietness of a downtown historic subdivision blocks from the bustling Lower Broadway Corridor makes the perfect comfort of a family office, law firm, professional office or similar use. Seven offices for lease in part of together, $1,200 each, off street covered parking, security on site.