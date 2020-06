Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9003 Deer Park Available 05/01/20 SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME FEATURING 2 FIREPLACES - ONE IN LIVING AND ONE IN MASTER BEDROOM*UPDATED FLOORING*RECENT INTERIOR & EXTERIOR PAINT*NEW GARAGE DOORS*MASTER BATH HAS HIS & HER SINKS, SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB*CEILING FANS*CENTRAL HVAC*EASY ACCESS TO 410, 1604, LACKLAND AFB, SEA WORLD, & SHOPPING*$55 APP FEE NON REFUNDABLE*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*PET RESTRICTIONS*1ST MONTHS RENT, SEC. DEPOSIT, & PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS I.E. CASHIER'S CHECK OR MONEY ORDER



