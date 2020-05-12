All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9 Campden Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9 Campden Ct.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

9 Campden Ct.

9 Campden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oakwell Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9 Campden Court, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
9 Campden Ct. Available 05/20/19 Rental Home in the Oakwood Farms Subdivision with swimming pool. - Oak wood floors throughout first level of the house. large master suite downstairs with extra large closet. 2 additional bedrooms are downstairs, and guest suite is located above garage. Gary pool!! . Low maintenance yard and 2-car garage. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and maple counters. A must see!

Security Deposit: $2950.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)
Application Fee: $60.00 (non-refundable)

-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: https://xsellence.appfolio.com/listings
(Application fees are non-refundable)
After you apply; the application process will begin.
Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.
This will be on or before 05/20/2019.

-Application Fee - $60
-Security Deposit is the price of the monthly rent
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)
-Background check will be completed (no felonies old or new)
-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)
-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)
-We welcome your furry friends but will require a $300 non refundable pet deposit
(no aggressive breeds)

If you have any questions please call (210)277-0100

(RLNE4825419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Campden Ct. have any available units?
9 Campden Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Campden Ct. have?
Some of 9 Campden Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Campden Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Campden Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Campden Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Campden Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9 Campden Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Campden Ct. offers parking.
Does 9 Campden Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Campden Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Campden Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 9 Campden Ct. has a pool.
Does 9 Campden Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9 Campden Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Campden Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Campden Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio