9 Campden Ct. Available 05/20/19 Rental Home in the Oakwood Farms Subdivision with swimming pool. - Oak wood floors throughout first level of the house. large master suite downstairs with extra large closet. 2 additional bedrooms are downstairs, and guest suite is located above garage. Gary pool!! . Low maintenance yard and 2-car garage. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and maple counters. A must see!



Security Deposit: $2950.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)

Application Fee: $60.00 (non-refundable)



-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: https://xsellence.appfolio.com/listings

(Application fees are non-refundable)

After you apply; the application process will begin.

Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 05/20/2019.



-Application Fee - $60

-Security Deposit is the price of the monthly rent

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)

-Background check will be completed (no felonies old or new)

-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)

-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)

-We welcome your furry friends but will require a $300 non refundable pet deposit

(no aggressive breeds)



If you have any questions please call (210)277-0100



