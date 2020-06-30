8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR

Amenities
Located near the South Texas Medical Center and within a stone's throw of USAA is this delightful community. The newly renovated units here feature black GE appliances, granite-style counters, brushed nickel hardware, wood laminate floors and fireplaces in select units. Head to the gorgeous pool area on a hot Texas day, hang out in the clubhouse, utilize the business center or head to nearby public parks. Bring along your furry friends, they'll love it here too. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.