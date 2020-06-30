All apartments in San Antonio
8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR
8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR

8802 Cinnamon Creek · No Longer Available
Location

8802 Cinnamon Creek, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
Located near the South Texas Medical Center and within a stone's throw of USAA is this delightful community. The newly renovated units here feature black GE appliances, granite-style counters, brushed nickel hardware, wood laminate floors and fireplaces in select units. Head to the gorgeous pool area on a hot Texas day, hang out in the clubhouse, utilize the business center or head to nearby public parks. Bring along your furry friends, they'll love it here too. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR have any available units?
8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR have?
Some of 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 CINNAMON CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

