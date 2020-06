Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

CLOSE TO LACKLAND AFB. Fabulous single story on large corner lot, ready now! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large single living area with fireplace. This is a great home for artsy/craft person or home school family. Two car garage professionally converted with separate air conditioner. Mature trees, covered patio. Walking distance to Timberwilde Elem. School and pool area. Former model home. Covered carport. Please verify schools. See it today and make this your home!!