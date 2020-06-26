All apartments in San Antonio
8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:41 AM

8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR

8602 Cinnamon Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8602 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
volleyball court
Live a few minutes from I-10 in this affordable and charming community. Come on in and make yourself comfortable in your new home sweet home which will feature a wood-burning fireplace, a full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, a gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, plush carpeting, generously-sized walk-in closets and a private patio. The whole family will love it here where you'll have access to a saltwater pool and sundeck, a nice fitness center, volleyball courts, kid's play area, business center, picnic areas and nearby accessible parks. Tour today and see with your own eyes why it's a well-loved property! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR have any available units?
8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR have?
Some of 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8602 CINNAMON CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
