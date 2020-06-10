All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:55 AM

8518 QUAIL WOOD

8518 Quail Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8518 Quail Wood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
A beautiful home with all the bells & whistles. The kitchen has a huge center island, granite counters, stainless appliances, glass tile back splash, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding & 20x20 diagonal tile floors that open to the family room & dining room. A fabulous master retreat with wood floors, vaulted ceiling, Kraus sinks and faucets, granite with a walk in shower and a deep garden tub so you can relax. All hardwood surfaces-tile downstairs & wood upstairs. Enjoy the private backyard with patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 QUAIL WOOD have any available units?
8518 QUAIL WOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8518 QUAIL WOOD have?
Some of 8518 QUAIL WOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8518 QUAIL WOOD currently offering any rent specials?
8518 QUAIL WOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 QUAIL WOOD pet-friendly?
No, 8518 QUAIL WOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8518 QUAIL WOOD offer parking?
Yes, 8518 QUAIL WOOD offers parking.
Does 8518 QUAIL WOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 QUAIL WOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 QUAIL WOOD have a pool?
No, 8518 QUAIL WOOD does not have a pool.
Does 8518 QUAIL WOOD have accessible units?
No, 8518 QUAIL WOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 QUAIL WOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 QUAIL WOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
