8518 QUAIL WOOD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful home with all the bells & whistles. The kitchen has a huge center island, granite counters, stainless appliances, glass tile back splash, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding & 20x20 diagonal tile floors that open to the family room & dining room. A fabulous master retreat with wood floors, vaulted ceiling, Kraus sinks and faucets, granite with a walk in shower and a deep garden tub so you can relax. All hardwood surfaces-tile downstairs & wood upstairs. Enjoy the private backyard with patio!