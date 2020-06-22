All apartments in San Antonio
8507 HAVERSHAM
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

8507 HAVERSHAM

8507 Haversham · No Longer Available
Location

8507 Haversham, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun Station East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! * Quality Custom Built Single Story Home In Braun Station East * Beautifully updated w/ Granite & Tile Back Splash * Lots of Cabinets & Counter Space * Island & Breakfast Bar * Soaring Ceilings, 2 Fireplaces, Open Floor Plan for easy Entertaining! Relax in your Backyard Oasis w/ Sparkling Pool, Covered Patio, & Spacious Deck! Soothing Pool Views from Several Rooms in the House* Pool Maintenance Included. A must see!!! Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 HAVERSHAM have any available units?
8507 HAVERSHAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8507 HAVERSHAM have?
Some of 8507 HAVERSHAM's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8507 HAVERSHAM currently offering any rent specials?
8507 HAVERSHAM isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 HAVERSHAM pet-friendly?
No, 8507 HAVERSHAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8507 HAVERSHAM offer parking?
Yes, 8507 HAVERSHAM does offer parking.
Does 8507 HAVERSHAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 HAVERSHAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 HAVERSHAM have a pool?
Yes, 8507 HAVERSHAM has a pool.
Does 8507 HAVERSHAM have accessible units?
No, 8507 HAVERSHAM does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 HAVERSHAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 8507 HAVERSHAM does not have units with dishwashers.
