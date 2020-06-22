8507 HAVERSHAM

Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! * Quality Custom Built Single Story Home In Braun Station East * Beautifully updated w/ Granite & Tile Back Splash * Lots of Cabinets & Counter Space * Island & Breakfast Bar * Soaring Ceilings, 2 Fireplaces, Open Floor Plan for easy Entertaining! Relax in your Backyard Oasis w/ Sparkling Pool, Covered Patio, & Spacious Deck! Soothing Pool Views from Several Rooms in the House* Pool Maintenance Included. A must see!!! Schedule your showing today!!