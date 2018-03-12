Amenities

New - 8503 Lattes Wheel - New home features an open concept living space with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Guests are greeted by a foyer that opens up to the main living area. The kitchen overlooks the family room. The master suite is nestled in the corner of the home for optimum privacy and boasts large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and additional bath are located off the hallway towards the front of the home. A two-car garage completes this charming home. Stainless Refrigerator, Gas stove, Tankless Water Heater, and sprinkler system!



Style: One Story Garage Parking: Two Car Garage Additional/Other Parking:

Ext: Cement Fiber Roof: Composition Mst BR: DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Full Bath

Fndtn: Slab Wdw: Some Remain Mst Bth: Single Vanity

Interior: One Living Area, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, All Bedrooms Downstairs, Walk in Closets

Inclusions: Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Gas Water Heater

Exterior Fea: Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System

Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System Floor: Carpeting, Vinyl

Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Electric Air Cond: One Central

Pool/SPA: None Misc:

Lot Des: Lot Impv: Street Paved, Curbs, Street Gutters, Sidewalks, Streetlights, Asphalt

Accessible/Adaptive: No

Green: Features - none / Certification - HERS Rated, Build San Antonio Green / Energy Efficiency - Tankless Water Heater, 16+ SEER AC, Programmable Thermostat, Energy Star Appliances, Radiant Barrier, Low E Windows



(RLNE5224103)