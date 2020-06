831 LIGHTSTONE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT ONE STORY HOME LOCATED IN STONE OAK AREA. SOLAR SCREENS, SUPER FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORING, CARPET IN BEDRMS, HIGH VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, REF, DOUBLE OVEN AND SMOOTH COOKTOP. OVERSIZED KITCHEN SINK, AND FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM THAT OPENS TO THE LARGE BACK DECK, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. STEPS OFF THE DECK LEADING TO THE BACKYARD WITH TOOL SHED. CLOSE TO SHOPPING IN ALL DIRECTIONS. A MUST SEE.