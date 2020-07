Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8306 Brixton Available 06/01/20 Nice Home In Great Neigborhood - Beautiful, very well maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home, in Braun Station community.

All appliances are included, even a second refrigerator and water softener.

Two car garage with 2 garage door openers.

Home has a large back yard with mature trees and covered patio.

Pets negotiable.

(RLNE5685303)