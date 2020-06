Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

830 Tibbits Drive Available 07/01/20 Heritage Farm - Adorable 3 bedroom/2bathroom house in Heritage Farms. There is a nice covered patio in the back where you can sit and relax, or take a swim in the above ground pool, pool leased on as is basis. House also has a stone fireplace. Come see, this one won't last long.



(RLNE4064759)