8247 MIDDLE PT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel bbq/grill refrigerator

OPEN FLOOR PLAN with lots of natural lighting. Skylights in kitchen, high ceilings, wood look laminate & vinyl flooring in all bedrooms & living areas. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with plenty of room for outdoor activities, weekend barbecues and entertaining. Covered patio. Comes with all appliances including washer and dryer & stainless refrigerator. Northside Independent School District. Great location with easy access to Loop 1604.Ready for move-in! 1 or 2 yr lease available. Easy to show!