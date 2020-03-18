All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

8247 MIDDLE PT

8247 Middle Pt · No Longer Available
Location

8247 Middle Pt, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
refrigerator
OPEN FLOOR PLAN with lots of natural lighting. Skylights in kitchen, high ceilings, wood look laminate & vinyl flooring in all bedrooms & living areas. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with plenty of room for outdoor activities, weekend barbecues and entertaining. Covered patio. Comes with all appliances including washer and dryer & stainless refrigerator. Northside Independent School District. Great location with easy access to Loop 1604.Ready for move-in! 1 or 2 yr lease available. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8247 MIDDLE PT have any available units?
8247 MIDDLE PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8247 MIDDLE PT have?
Some of 8247 MIDDLE PT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8247 MIDDLE PT currently offering any rent specials?
8247 MIDDLE PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8247 MIDDLE PT pet-friendly?
No, 8247 MIDDLE PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8247 MIDDLE PT offer parking?
Yes, 8247 MIDDLE PT offers parking.
Does 8247 MIDDLE PT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8247 MIDDLE PT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8247 MIDDLE PT have a pool?
No, 8247 MIDDLE PT does not have a pool.
Does 8247 MIDDLE PT have accessible units?
No, 8247 MIDDLE PT does not have accessible units.
Does 8247 MIDDLE PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8247 MIDDLE PT does not have units with dishwashers.
