8211 SETTING MOON

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location!!! Just off 1604 and close to UTSA, La Cantera, Fiesta, Costco, I-10, etc. Within walking distance to the great schools: Beard EM and Hector Garcia MS. This beautiful meticulously well-maintained, solid 4/2.5 plus study , open-floor plan home situated in highly desirable Grandview Subdivision & exemplary school district; separate dining and two living areas, island kitchen, high ceilings, great for entertaining; Wood floors in study room and living room. No carpet downstairs; lots of storage; lots of natural light. Game room upstairs, large master bedroom and bath. Water softener and sprinkler system. covered back-patio & mature trees in large yard, and many more...