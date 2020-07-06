All apartments in San Antonio
8211 SETTING MOON
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

8211 SETTING MOON

8211 Setting Moon · No Longer Available
Location

8211 Setting Moon, San Antonio, TX 78255

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
game room
carpet
Location!!! Just off 1604 and close to UTSA, La Cantera, Fiesta, Costco, I-10, etc. Within walking distance to the great schools: Beard EM and Hector Garcia MS. This beautiful meticulously well-maintained, solid 4/2.5 plus study , open-floor plan home situated in highly desirable Grandview Subdivision & exemplary school district; separate dining and two living areas, island kitchen, high ceilings, great for entertaining; Wood floors in study room and living room. No carpet downstairs; lots of storage; lots of natural light. Game room upstairs, large master bedroom and bath. Water softener and sprinkler system. covered back-patio & mature trees in large yard, and many more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8211 SETTING MOON have any available units?
8211 SETTING MOON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8211 SETTING MOON have?
Some of 8211 SETTING MOON's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8211 SETTING MOON currently offering any rent specials?
8211 SETTING MOON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 SETTING MOON pet-friendly?
No, 8211 SETTING MOON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8211 SETTING MOON offer parking?
Yes, 8211 SETTING MOON offers parking.
Does 8211 SETTING MOON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8211 SETTING MOON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 SETTING MOON have a pool?
No, 8211 SETTING MOON does not have a pool.
Does 8211 SETTING MOON have accessible units?
No, 8211 SETTING MOON does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 SETTING MOON have units with dishwashers?
No, 8211 SETTING MOON does not have units with dishwashers.
