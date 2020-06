Amenities

Must see home in pristine condition. Clean and bright interior features an open layout, ceramic title throughout . This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is centrally located in a established neighborhood with proximity to Seaworld. Easy access to Westover Hills, Lackland AF base, Alamo Ranch shopping & dining, NW Vista College, Access to Hwy 151, IH- 410 and Loop 1604 and more! Home is vacant! Ready to move in...