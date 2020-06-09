818 E Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Government Hill Historic District! - You won't want to miss this updated unit! Quaint, Updated Duplex just blocks from Ft Sam Houston ready for new tenant! Two very large rooms with high ceilings, large bath, and kitchen with all the major appliances including gas cooking and a private gas water heater! Cute front porch. Located on bus line and with assigned parking space for easy access to all modes of transportation!



This location is AMAZING! Located in the Government Hill Historic District, putting The Pearl Brewery is only 1 mile away, and all that Downtown, Broadway, and the AT&T Center have to offer at your fingertips! Lawn care provided by owner. Owner bills for rent and water monthly. Tenant pays CPS directly for gas & electric. First Floor Unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5348485)