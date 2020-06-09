All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

818 E Carson

818 East Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

818 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Government Hill Historic District! - You won't want to miss this updated unit! Quaint, Updated Duplex just blocks from Ft Sam Houston ready for new tenant! Two very large rooms with high ceilings, large bath, and kitchen with all the major appliances including gas cooking and a private gas water heater! Cute front porch. Located on bus line and with assigned parking space for easy access to all modes of transportation!

This location is AMAZING! Located in the Government Hill Historic District, putting The Pearl Brewery is only 1 mile away, and all that Downtown, Broadway, and the AT&T Center have to offer at your fingertips! Lawn care provided by owner. Owner bills for rent and water monthly. Tenant pays CPS directly for gas & electric. First Floor Unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 E Carson have any available units?
818 E Carson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 818 E Carson currently offering any rent specials?
818 E Carson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 E Carson pet-friendly?
No, 818 E Carson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 818 E Carson offer parking?
Yes, 818 E Carson offers parking.
Does 818 E Carson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 E Carson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 E Carson have a pool?
No, 818 E Carson does not have a pool.
Does 818 E Carson have accessible units?
No, 818 E Carson does not have accessible units.
Does 818 E Carson have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 E Carson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 E Carson have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 E Carson does not have units with air conditioning.
