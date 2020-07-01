8107 Braun Forest

ROOF REPLACED 8/8/2019 Cabinets and backsplash installed 8/25/2019. Adorable 4 bedroom house with an open floor plan in a quiet cul-de-sac in a gated community. House features recently installed wood laminate and tile flooring throughout the downstairs as well as new carpet upstairs. Beautiful granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of space for the family downstairs as well as a huge game room upstairs and space for an office/study. Guest room conveniently located downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
