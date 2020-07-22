Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground

8043 River Valley - Super clean 4/3/2 two story corner lot home in Rivermist sub'd. Features 2 living areas, living/dinning room combo, large kitchen with great storage, stainless steel appliances +refrigerator stays! One bedroom & one full bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom & other bedrooms upstairs. Master has walk in closet +full bath bath w. separate shower. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. Owner says "no smoking on the property but pets negotiable". Check out this great home today!



(RLNE5517883)