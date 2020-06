Amenities

hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

PARKLID CITY HOMES BY THE PEARL! 6 LUXURIOUS TOWNHOMES WITH PRIVATE YARD AND ATTACHED GARAGE....3 MINUTE WALK TO THE PEARL. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. HUGE MASTER CLOSET WITH CHANDELIER! POLISHED CONCRETE DOWNSTAIRS, ALL WOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS! 10' CEILINGS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION STEPS AWAY FROM THE PEARL AND SAN ANTONIO RIVER. DINING, SHOPPING AND NIGHTLIFE AT YOUR DOOR STEP. SEE PEARL INFO IN ASSOCIATED DOCS. WWW.PARKLID.COM