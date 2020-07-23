8006 MISTY BLF

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in a quiet, desirable neighborhood, over 2400 SQFT, open floor plan, with 3 living areas & 2 dining areas. Family room w/ a corner fireplace, game room upstairs, or second family room. Huge master bedroom with separate garden tub and standing shower, double vanity, and large walk-in closet. This spacious house has huge backyard plenty of space for kids, and entertaining. Refrigerator included. Ready for moving in.***TENANTS MUST HAVE THEIR OWN AGENT SHOW THEM THE PROPERTY.