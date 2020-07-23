All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8006 MISTY BLF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8006 MISTY BLF
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

8006 MISTY BLF

8006 Misty Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

8006 Misty Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in a quiet, desirable neighborhood, over 2400 SQFT, open floor plan, with 3 living areas & 2 dining areas. Family room w/ a corner fireplace, game room upstairs, or second family room. Huge master bedroom with separate garden tub and standing shower, double vanity, and large walk-in closet. This spacious house has huge backyard plenty of space for kids, and entertaining. Refrigerator included. Ready for moving in.***TENANTS MUST HAVE THEIR OWN AGENT SHOW THEM THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 MISTY BLF have any available units?
8006 MISTY BLF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8006 MISTY BLF have?
Some of 8006 MISTY BLF's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8006 MISTY BLF currently offering any rent specials?
8006 MISTY BLF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 MISTY BLF pet-friendly?
No, 8006 MISTY BLF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8006 MISTY BLF offer parking?
Yes, 8006 MISTY BLF offers parking.
Does 8006 MISTY BLF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 MISTY BLF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 MISTY BLF have a pool?
No, 8006 MISTY BLF does not have a pool.
Does 8006 MISTY BLF have accessible units?
No, 8006 MISTY BLF does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 MISTY BLF have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 MISTY BLF does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio