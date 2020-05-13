All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7903 Pinebrook Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7903 Pinebrook Dr.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7903 Pinebrook Dr.

7903 Pinebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7903 Pinebrook Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Best home in San Antonio :) - Comfortable Home In Great Location With A Pool. In the middle of everything.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been recently remodeled with an open floor plan, great furniture, and very comfortable beds.

The house is conveniently located near the intersection of I-10 and I-410 so you can get to any attractions in San Antonio fast. The neighborhood is very quiet and safe. There are grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, movie theater and even night clubs near by in walking distance.

You will also find fast speed wifi and 55 TV with built in Roku to see all your favorite online services like YouTube, Pandora, and Netflix, or just sit back and relax in the private back yard with a 10ft deep pool with a diving board, covered patio, barbecue grill, and fire pit. There is something for everyone here.

The bed configuration to provide good sleeping arrangements for you and your guest is: Queen, 2 twin, Queen with 2 twin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7903 Pinebrook Dr. have any available units?
7903 Pinebrook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7903 Pinebrook Dr. have?
Some of 7903 Pinebrook Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7903 Pinebrook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7903 Pinebrook Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7903 Pinebrook Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7903 Pinebrook Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7903 Pinebrook Dr. offer parking?
No, 7903 Pinebrook Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7903 Pinebrook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7903 Pinebrook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7903 Pinebrook Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7903 Pinebrook Dr. has a pool.
Does 7903 Pinebrook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7903 Pinebrook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7903 Pinebrook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7903 Pinebrook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio