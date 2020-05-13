7903 Pinebrook Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fire pit media room bbq/grill

Best home in San Antonio :) - Comfortable Home In Great Location With A Pool. In the middle of everything.



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been recently remodeled with an open floor plan, great furniture, and very comfortable beds.



The house is conveniently located near the intersection of I-10 and I-410 so you can get to any attractions in San Antonio fast. The neighborhood is very quiet and safe. There are grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, movie theater and even night clubs near by in walking distance.



You will also find fast speed wifi and 55 TV with built in Roku to see all your favorite online services like YouTube, Pandora, and Netflix, or just sit back and relax in the private back yard with a 10ft deep pool with a diving board, covered patio, barbecue grill, and fire pit. There is something for everyone here.



The bed configuration to provide good sleeping arrangements for you and your guest is: Queen, 2 twin, Queen with 2 twin