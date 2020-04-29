All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:26 AM

7834 Broadway St

7834 Broadway St · No Longer Available
Location

7834 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOTALLY RENOVATED! Gorgeous gray color scheme & wood laminate flooring throughout. Modernized kitchen! New refrigerator, range, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer. Unit is upstairs; all one floor. No unit above you. One assigned garage space and 1 assigned space in front of unit. Close to Alamo Heights shopping, fine dining and eateries, entertainment, cultural offerings, just minutes to downtown. Quiet area near the Lincoln Heights HEB. Alamo Heights school district. Rent includes water and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Broadway St have any available units?
7834 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7834 Broadway St have?
Some of 7834 Broadway St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Broadway St pet-friendly?
No, 7834 Broadway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7834 Broadway St offer parking?
Yes, 7834 Broadway St offers parking.
Does 7834 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7834 Broadway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Broadway St have a pool?
Yes, 7834 Broadway St has a pool.
Does 7834 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 7834 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7834 Broadway St has units with dishwashers.
