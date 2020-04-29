7834 Broadway St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

TOTALLY RENOVATED! Gorgeous gray color scheme & wood laminate flooring throughout. Modernized kitchen! New refrigerator, range, dishwasher, stacked washer/dryer. Unit is upstairs; all one floor. No unit above you. One assigned garage space and 1 assigned space in front of unit. Close to Alamo Heights shopping, fine dining and eateries, entertainment, cultural offerings, just minutes to downtown. Quiet area near the Lincoln Heights HEB. Alamo Heights school district. Rent includes water and community pool.