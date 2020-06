Amenities

Fabulous former model home on culdesac, beautiful lot with extensive landscaping, patio, deck and over 40 trees! Updates galore; pergo floors, stainmaster carpet, privacy fence, full sprinkler system. Entertain in the large kitchen and open family room with fireplace, formal dining room and surround sound. Luxurious master suite with two large closets and big bath. Great location off Guilbeau in GATED community and Northside Schools.