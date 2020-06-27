7810 Van Ness

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Beautiful Move IN Ready Home! - This beautiful single story home in the quaint neighborhood of Crown Meadows is ready for you to move in and call home. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home has fresh paint, and open kitchen to living room floor plan, lots of windows, beautiful flooring, built in shelving and a lush green yard. This home located minutes from HEB Plus, near shopping, Lackland AFB and the Medical Center. This is a NO PET property. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4998309)