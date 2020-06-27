All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
7810 Van Ness
7810 Van Ness

7810 Van Ness · No Longer Available
Location

7810 Van Ness, San Antonio, TX 78251
Crown Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Move IN Ready Home! - This beautiful single story home in the quaint neighborhood of Crown Meadows is ready for you to move in and call home. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home has fresh paint, and open kitchen to living room floor plan, lots of windows, beautiful flooring, built in shelving and a lush green yard. This home located minutes from HEB Plus, near shopping, Lackland AFB and the Medical Center. This is a NO PET property. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 Van Ness have any available units?
7810 Van Ness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7810 Van Ness have?
Some of 7810 Van Ness's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Van Ness pet-friendly?
No, 7810 Van Ness is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7810 Van Ness offer parking?
No, 7810 Van Ness does not offer parking.
Does 7810 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7810 Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Van Ness have a pool?
No, 7810 Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 7810 Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 7810 Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7810 Van Ness has units with dishwashers.
