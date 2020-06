Amenities

7735 Branston Northwest Crossing Sub Available 05/01/19 Beautifully updated * 3 or 4 Bedroom 2 bath in Desirable NW Crossing - Like New Home * Brand new floors, new appliances, new ac, new plumbing, freshly painted in and out * Open floor plan * 3 Bedroom with office or 4th bedroom, 2 Full bath 1 car garage * New Ceramic tile floors through out except bedrooms new vinyl tiles * Nice 10 x 15 deck off living room, great for summer get together * No Pets *



