7734 Oakhill Park Dr

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

San Antonio Real Estate | Large Backyard + Deck | Medical Center | UTSA - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home just minutes from the Medical Center, UTSA, USAA, and shopping. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including side by side fridge. With spacious living areas, natural light, fabulous deck, and large backyard, this property is great for entertaining. It features large closets and a large master suite with attached bonus room. Fresh paint (Feb 2019) and wood floors in master and common areas, tile in the kitchen and ceiling fans throughout. This home is a MUST see.



School Dist: Northside

Elem: Scobee

Middle: Stinson Katherine

High: Oconnor



No Cats Allowed



