San Antonio, TX
7734 Oakhill Park Dr
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

7734 Oakhill Park Dr

7734 Oakhill Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7734 Oakhill Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
refrigerator
San Antonio Real Estate | Large Backyard + Deck | Medical Center | UTSA - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home just minutes from the Medical Center, UTSA, USAA, and shopping. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including side by side fridge. With spacious living areas, natural light, fabulous deck, and large backyard, this property is great for entertaining. It features large closets and a large master suite with attached bonus room. Fresh paint (Feb 2019) and wood floors in master and common areas, tile in the kitchen and ceiling fans throughout. This home is a MUST see.

School Dist: Northside
Elem: Scobee
Middle: Stinson Katherine
High: Oconnor

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4791924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 Oakhill Park Dr have any available units?
7734 Oakhill Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 Oakhill Park Dr have?
Some of 7734 Oakhill Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 Oakhill Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7734 Oakhill Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 Oakhill Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7734 Oakhill Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7734 Oakhill Park Dr offer parking?
No, 7734 Oakhill Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7734 Oakhill Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 Oakhill Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 Oakhill Park Dr have a pool?
No, 7734 Oakhill Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7734 Oakhill Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 7734 Oakhill Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 Oakhill Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7734 Oakhill Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
