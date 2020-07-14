7734 Oakhill Park Dr

Amenities
San Antonio Real Estate | Large Backyard + Deck | Medical Center | UTSA - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home just minutes from the Medical Center, UTSA, USAA, and shopping. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including side by side fridge. With spacious living areas, natural light, fabulous deck, and large backyard, this property is great for entertaining. It features large closets and a large master suite with attached bonus room. Fresh paint (Feb 2019) and wood floors in master and common areas, tile in the kitchen and ceiling fans throughout. This home is a MUST see.
School Dist: Northside
Elem: Scobee
Middle: Stinson Katherine
High: Oconnor
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4791924)