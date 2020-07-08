7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Chateau Dijon - Wow, a Must see, In the Prestigious Chateau Dijon, completely remodeled, All new upgraded appliances, open floor plan, High ceilings, beautiful colors, crown molding, tile floors, new kitchen, new vanity's, this home looks like a castle, home boast over a 40 foot balcony, in Alamo heights, close to shopping, two pools on site wow. Just blocks from the Quarry, easy access to 281 an absolutely a must see, Definitely a one of a kind. for more inf, go to www.hancerealty.com or call Silvia at 210-632-2469.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778707)