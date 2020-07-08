All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon

7709 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7709 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Chateau Dijon - Wow, a Must see, In the Prestigious Chateau Dijon, completely remodeled, All new upgraded appliances, open floor plan, High ceilings, beautiful colors, crown molding, tile floors, new kitchen, new vanity's, this home looks like a castle, home boast over a 40 foot balcony, in Alamo heights, close to shopping, two pools on site wow. Just blocks from the Quarry, easy access to 281 an absolutely a must see, Definitely a one of a kind. for more inf, go to www.hancerealty.com or call Silvia at 210-632-2469.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon have any available units?
7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon currently offering any rent specials?
7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon pet-friendly?
No, 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon offer parking?
No, 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon does not offer parking.
Does 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon have a pool?
Yes, 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon has a pool.
Does 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon have accessible units?
No, 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon does not have accessible units.
Does 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon have units with air conditioning?
No, 7709-Broadway St Unit 322 Chateau Dijon does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio