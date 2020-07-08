Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

7635 Meadow Green Available 05/01/20 - *Good location, close to shopping, hwys.*1 story,3 bedrm,2 bath home in the Greater Northwest*Kitchen,Breakfast ,Bathrooms & Family room ceramic tile*Living area & bedrooms carpeted*Patio slab in fenced back yard*Pet restrictions *Application fee is $60 online, per person 18 and over. Paper apps are $75, per person 18 and over. Security Deposit & App fee are due at time of application & copy of ID (see assoc docs). $60 lease admin fee. SORRY NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732754)