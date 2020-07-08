All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

7635 Meadow Green

7635 Meadow Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

7635 Meadow Green Street, San Antonio, TX 78251
Pipers Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
7635 Meadow Green Available 05/01/20 - *Good location, close to shopping, hwys.*1 story,3 bedrm,2 bath home in the Greater Northwest*Kitchen,Breakfast ,Bathrooms & Family room ceramic tile*Living area & bedrooms carpeted*Patio slab in fenced back yard*Pet restrictions *Application fee is $60 online, per person 18 and over. Paper apps are $75, per person 18 and over. Security Deposit & App fee are due at time of application & copy of ID (see assoc docs). $60 lease admin fee. SORRY NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Meadow Green have any available units?
7635 Meadow Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7635 Meadow Green currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Meadow Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Meadow Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 Meadow Green is pet friendly.
Does 7635 Meadow Green offer parking?
No, 7635 Meadow Green does not offer parking.
Does 7635 Meadow Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Meadow Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Meadow Green have a pool?
No, 7635 Meadow Green does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Meadow Green have accessible units?
No, 7635 Meadow Green does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Meadow Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 7635 Meadow Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 Meadow Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 7635 Meadow Green does not have units with air conditioning.

