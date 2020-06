Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

First Time Rental ! Cute home in the Parkwood Subdivision. Three bedroom, two bath Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances includes a Refrigerator (AS IS). Master bedroom has a on suite bathroom and walk in closet. You will find yourself Conveniently located near, UTSA, USAA and Med Center. , Fiesta Texas, and La Cantera