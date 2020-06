Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic home in the far Northwest side of town. You will find this charming three bedroom, two bath home situated under large mature trees! Featuring a crackling fireplace, plush carpeting, ceramic tile and tons of natural light, this home is sure to please! A must see!