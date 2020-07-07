7426 Circle Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

If you want space this home has it! This home is a 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Great island kitchen with black appliances including microwave. Beautiful living and dining areas with window seat and French doors in dining. It has large bedrooms, a huge master bath with double sink vanity and a convenient hall bath. 1 car garage for extra storage space and shed in back yard. Covered patio and large fenced backyard. We just love your pets! Pet fee up to 100 lbs., $200, 101 lbs - 120 lbs., $250. 4 pets maximum.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.