San Antonio, TX
7426 Circle Farm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7426 Circle Farm

7426 Circle Farm · No Longer Available
Location

7426 Circle Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
If you want space this home has it! This home is a 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Great island kitchen with black appliances including microwave. Beautiful living and dining areas with window seat and French doors in dining. It has large bedrooms, a huge master bath with double sink vanity and a convenient hall bath. 1 car garage for extra storage space and shed in back yard. Covered patio and large fenced backyard. We just love your pets! Pet fee up to 100 lbs., $200, 101 lbs - 120 lbs., $250. 4 pets maximum.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7426 Circle Farm have any available units?
7426 Circle Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7426 Circle Farm have?
Some of 7426 Circle Farm's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7426 Circle Farm currently offering any rent specials?
7426 Circle Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7426 Circle Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 7426 Circle Farm is pet friendly.
Does 7426 Circle Farm offer parking?
Yes, 7426 Circle Farm offers parking.
Does 7426 Circle Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7426 Circle Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7426 Circle Farm have a pool?
No, 7426 Circle Farm does not have a pool.
Does 7426 Circle Farm have accessible units?
No, 7426 Circle Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 7426 Circle Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 7426 Circle Farm does not have units with dishwashers.

