Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

742 Sycamore Moon - SUPER CLEAN 3/2/2 in gated community! This home features laminate floors in living room, hallways and master bedroom, ceramic tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms. Master is on one end of the home and remaining bedrooms/bath are on the other. Good size eat-in-kitchen +Refrigerator. Washer & Dryer also stay! Easy to maintain backyard faces beautiful accessible green belt with walking paths. Community playground just a few houses down! Check out this great home today!!!



(RLNE4798645)