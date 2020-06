Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic one store home located atop a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Northwoods community. Storage galore with huge pantry, utility room, and walk-in closets in every bedroom. Since 2016, owners replaced or added roof, windows, interior doors, sun tubes, water softener, and RO water filter. Wood laminate floors throughout. Whole house fan, Wireless security system and kitchen appliances convey. Centrally located. Walk to area schools. Must see!