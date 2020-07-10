7322 Oak Manor Drive, Unit#49

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Beautiful Modern Remodel Condo 2/2.5 in the Medical Center Area - A Wonderful Must See Condominium, Located in the Heart of the Medical Center Area. This condominium is a wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, recently remodeled with Modern amenities. Roomy, well lit Bedrooms are located upstairs each with a Full bath and wood laminate floors.

Downstairs features an open living area with wood laminate floors and a newly renovated modern Kitchen. An enclosed Patio in back allows for cooking and outside entertaining.

Condominium will provide 2 covered car ports, a Washer and Dryer and access to Community Pool to cool down in the hot Texas Summer.



(RLNE4150294)