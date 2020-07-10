All apartments in San Antonio
7322 Oak Manor Drive, Unit#49
7322 Oak Manor Drive, Unit#49

7322 Oak Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7322 Oak Manor Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Beautiful Modern Remodel Condo 2/2.5 in the Medical Center Area - A Wonderful Must See Condominium, Located in the Heart of the Medical Center Area. This condominium is a wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, recently remodeled with Modern amenities. Roomy, well lit Bedrooms are located upstairs each with a Full bath and wood laminate floors.
Downstairs features an open living area with wood laminate floors and a newly renovated modern Kitchen. An enclosed Patio in back allows for cooking and outside entertaining.
Condominium will provide 2 covered car ports, a Washer and Dryer and access to Community Pool to cool down in the hot Texas Summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

