City living at it's best! Walk to the Pearl Brewery. Close to downtown, the Riverwalk, Incarnate Word. Convenient for commuting to downtown and easy access to major highways. Upstairs unit. This apartment features updated touches with historic charm. Are you ready to see your new place? It is waiting for you, apply quickly as it will not be available for long. Ask about our move in special!